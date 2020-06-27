Golden Knights’ small-group workouts expand

The Golden Knights Phase Two workouts have grown in size this week after the protocols changed Tuesday.

The Golden Knights workout groups have expanded.

The team was allowed to start skating in groups of up to 12 Tuesday as part of Phase Two of the NHL’s return-to-play protocol, and it appears it almost took full advantage, sending 11 players to the ice.

The Knights released video Friday that showed Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nick Holden, Jonathan Marchessault, Jon Merrill, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore at City National Arena together.

It was the first time the team shared footage of Marchessault, Merrill, Stephenson and Theodore practicing. Phase Two is voluntary and the Knights haven’t disclosed the names of all players participating.

Stephenson said via Zoom during the team’s “Awards Knight” special on AT&T SportsNet and social media Thursday that “basically the whole team” is in Las Vegas.

“The bond that this team has, and the camaraderie and everything, it’s pretty special,” said Stephenson, who won the 2018 Stanley Cup at T-Mobile Arena with the Washington Capitals. “When there’s a group like this, those are the ones that usually do something with it. I think everyone’s a believer we can win the Stanley Cup here.”

