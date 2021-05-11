Golden Knights to play with 15 skaters against Avalanche

The Golden Knights will play short-handed Monday against the Colorado Avalanche with the West Division title at stake because of salary cap constraints.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) eyes a puck to slap down with St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) moving in during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Knights iced a lineup with 15 skaters and two goaltenders because of salary cap constraints.

Forward Peyton Krebs suffered a fractured jaw in Saturday’s victory over St. Louis when he was struck with a shot during the second period and is out indefinitely, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said before the game.

Defenseman Alec Martinez also was injured against the Blues and did not play Monday.

Forwards Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek remained out of the lineup with injuries.

McCrimmon said the Knights did not have the salary cap space to replace Krebs and Martinez and must wait a game until they can use the roster emergency exception as they did earlier this season.

The Knights are expected to have 17 skaters and two goaltenders available for Wednesday’s season finale at San Jose, McCrimmon said.

Reaves remains on long-term injured reserve, but none of the Knights’ other injured players is eligible for LTIR because there are fewer than 10 games remaining in the regular season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

