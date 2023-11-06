82°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to visit White House to celebrate Stanley Cup win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 2:00 pm
 
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights S ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final win celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights players gather for a group photo during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Cham ...
Golden Knights players gather for a group photo during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner be ...
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Joe Biden will welcome the Golden Knights to the White House on Nov. 13 to celebrate the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup victory, the White House announced Monday.

In June, the Golden Knights demolished the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with a final score of 9-3, becoming the Silver State’s second professional sports team to win a major league professional championship.

The Aces also visited the White House in August in celebration of its 2022 WNBA championship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

