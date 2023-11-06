Golden Knights to visit White House to celebrate Stanley Cup win
President Joe Biden will welcome the Golden Knights to the White House next week to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup victory.
President Joe Biden will welcome the Golden Knights to the White House on Nov. 13 to celebrate the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup victory, the White House announced Monday.
In June, the Golden Knights demolished the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with a final score of 9-3, becoming the Silver State’s second professional sports team to win a major league professional championship.
The Aces also visited the White House in August in celebration of its 2022 WNBA championship.
