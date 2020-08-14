Golden Knights top Blackhawks in overtime in Game 2
Reilly Smith scored at 7:13 of overtime to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Knights lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, which continues at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek had first-period goals, and Mark Stone gave the Knights a brief 3-2 lead in the second period with this third goal of the playoffs.
Nosek departed late in the second period with an apparent injury and did not return.
Robin Lehner made his third straight start in goal ahead of Marc-Andre Fleury for the Knights.
Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome scored Chicago’s goals in the second period, and Patrick Kane had three assists.
The Knights played without left wing Max Pacioretty, who was ruled unfit to play prior to the start of warmups and missed his fourth game of the postseason.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
Game 1 — Knights, 4-1
Game 2 — Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Game 3 — Saturday, 5 p.m. (NBC)
Game 4 — Sunday, 3:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Game 5 — Tuesday, TBA*
Game 6 — Thursday, TBA*
Game 7 — Aug. 22, TBA*
* — if necessary