Golden Knights’ top prospect makes NHL debut in loss to Wild

The Golden Knights’ top prospect picked up an assist in his first NHL game Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) takes down Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot, top, in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner makes a save without a stick against the Minnesota Wild in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) is blocked by Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) on a goal by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrate Martinez's goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) celebrate Eriksson Ek's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild center Nick Bonino (13) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Top prospect Peyton Krebs picked up an assist in his NHL debut, but the Golden Knights allowed three goals in the final 9:11 of the third period and lost 6-5 to the Wild on Monday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Jonas Brodin scored with 1:06 remaining in the third period for the Wild after Kirill Kaprizov tied the game 26 seconds earlier.

Five players scored for the Knights, who were without leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty because of an undisclosed injury and squandered a multigoal lead in the third period for the second straight game.

Krebs, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 draft, set up Alex Tuch’s goal in the first period that put the Knights ahead 3-2.

Mark Stone and Alec Martinez each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault gave the Knights a 5-3 advantage in the second period when he finished off a pretty passing sequence with Martinez and William Karlsson.

Shea Theodore scored in the first period.

Minnesota’s Kevin Fiala knocked in his own rebound with 9:11 remaining in the third period to cut the lead to 5-4.

Nick Bonino had two goals for the Wild.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.