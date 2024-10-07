Here’s how to find the Golden Knights on TV, streaming this season

Want to know how to watch the Golden Knights on TV this season? Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) regroups with his Golden Knights teammates during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s a question that gets asked almost every season — where are the Golden Knights on TV?

The answers are below.

The Knights will have 70 games air locally this season and will appear on national TV 12 times. Their games will also be available on the radio on KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

Most games will air on linear TV, though a few will require a streaming service. Here is everything fans need to know:

Vegas 34, KnightTime+ — 70 games

The Knights’ local TV partner will be Scripps Sports for the second straight year.

That means 70 of their 82 regular-season games will be available over the air with an antenna on channel 34.1. Channel 34 is also available on Cox and DirecTV. Dish is no longer carrying the channel, according to its website.

Games will also be available on the team’s streaming service, KnightTime+. A season pass costs $69.99.

KnightTime+ is available on mobile devices — both iOS and Android — as well as Amazon Fire TV. The app is also carried by Roku, Apple TV and Vizio devices.

ESPN — Four games

ESPN, one of the NHL’s two national TV partners, will carry four of the Knights’ games.

It can be found on Cox (30), DirecTV (206) and DISH (140). ESPN is also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu and fuboTV.

TNT — Five games

The Knights’ season opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday will air on TNT, which can be found on Cox (18), DirecTV (245) and DISH (138).

The team’s game in Detroit on March 16 will air on TNT for out-of-market fans. Southern Nevada supporters will have to watch on Vegas 34 or KnightTime+.

All TNT games will also air on the streaming service Max. Plans for Max start at $9.99 and they include a sports add-on that’s free for a limited time.

Three of the four games will feature alternate broadcasts on truTV as well.

ESPN+, Hulu — Two games

The streaming service ESPN+ is available on computers, smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Subscriptions start at $10.99 per month.

Hulu, another streaming service, has plans starting at $7.99 a month.

The Knights’ Dec. 3 game against Edmonton and their Jan. 28 matchup against Dallas are only available on ESPN+ and Hulu.

ABC — Two games

The Knights can be found over the air on national TV twice: Feb. 8 at Boston and March 22 vs. Detroit. Those ABC games can also be seen on ESPN+.

