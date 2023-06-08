How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 4
The Golden Knights will look to bounce back from a 3-2 overtime loss Thursday when they take the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.
The Golden Knights will look to bounce back from a 3-2 overtime loss Thursday when they take the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday. The Knights lead the series 2-1 against the Florida Panthers.
Here’s how to watch the game on TV in Vegas … or anywhere else in the US:
Stanley Cup Final, Game 4 TV/Radio
Who: Golden Knights at Panthers
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida
TV: TNT, TBS, truTV
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Panthers -115; total 5½