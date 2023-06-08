92°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 4

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2023 - 1:52 pm
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) comes to celebrate a goal with right wing Jonathan Ma ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) comes to celebrate a goal with right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center Jack Eichel (9) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back from a 3-2 overtime loss Thursday when they take the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday. The Knights lead the series 2-1 against the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how to watch the game on TV in Vegas … or anywhere else in the US:

Stanley Cup Final, Game 4 TV/Radio

Who: Golden Knights at Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Panthers -115; total 5½

