How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5

The Golden Knights are one win away from delivering the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas for the first time ever. Here’s how to watch.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate after Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

They’ll host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight at T-Moble Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights lead the series 3-1.

Here’s how to watch the game on TV:

Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 TV/Radio

Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TNT, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -178; total 5½