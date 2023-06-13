89°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 1:25 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate afte ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate after Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights are one win away from delivering the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas for the first time ever.

They’ll host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight at T-Moble Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights lead the series 3-1.

Here’s how to watch the game on TV:

Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 TV/Radio

Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TNT, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -178; total 5½

