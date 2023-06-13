How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
The Golden Knights are one win away from delivering the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas for the first time ever. Here’s how to watch.
The Golden Knights are one win away from delivering the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas for the first time ever.
They’ll host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight at T-Moble Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights lead the series 3-1.
Here’s how to watch the game on TV:
Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 TV/Radio
Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
TV: TNT, truTV
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -178; total 5½