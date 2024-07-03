How will the Knights replace Marchessault next season?

The Golden Knights don’t have Jonathan Marchessault on their roster for the first time ever. Here are some players who could be asked to step up in his absence.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) pivots toward the puck during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his first goal of the season against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles at the net with Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) eyes the action while the Ducks hold the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates for the puck against Canucks center Teddy Blueger (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) celebrates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates a goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Replacing Jonathan Marchessault will be a difficult task for the Golden Knights in more ways than one.

The 42-goal scorer’s impact on the ice is one thing. He was also a vocal leader in the locker room. He was someone that was willing to poke fun at his teammates but always put the team first.

That’s what walked out the door when Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Monday.

The length of the deal was important to Marchessault. He wanted to finish his career with the Knights, the team that helped make him a household name during his seven-season tenure. But general manager Kelly McCrimmon was only willing to go so far with term for a player that’s already 33-years-old.

Marchessault said on TSN on Monday “I don’t think they tried their best to keep me.” McCrimmon said that “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Marchessault clarified his stance Wednesday on the radio station 102.5 The Game in Nashville. He said the Knights offered him a contract that featured deferred money in the later years.

“The end result was probably the same amount (of money), but it was along the years. That’s what I didn’t like,” Marchessault said. “I don’t think I deserved that deal at the time. I was not the kind of guy that wanted to explode the bank. I wanted to get a good deal for a team that wants to win.”

The Knights’ task now is finding a way to replace the production of their all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played.

That last statistic was key to the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP’s value to the team. Marchessault missed 23 games his seven seasons with the Knights, including none last year.

There aren’t many scorers of his caliber left on the free-agent market. The Knights did add some offensive punch to their lineup Tuesday by signing right wing Victor Olofsson to a one-year, $1.075 million deal. The 28-year-old has three 20-goal seasons to his name, but scored just seven goals in 51 games last year.

The Knights know other forwards will need to step up with Marchessault gone.

“I think we’ve got some forwards on the wings that are ready to take on more responsibility and bigger roles,” McCrimmon said Monday. “We’ve got some younger people that are going to get better looks for opportunities to play.”

One player that fits that description is Pavel Dorofeyev. The 23-year-old had 13 goals and 11 assists in 47 games last season, his first full one in the NHL.

Dorofeyev proved he can play anywhere in the lineup. He was a good fit with center William Karlsson on the third line, though it wouldn’t be a shock if coach Bruce Cassidy gives him a shot next to center Jack Eichel in training camp.

Brendan Brisson is another player who could take on a larger role.

The Knights’ 2020 first-round pick made his NHL debut last season and finished with two goals and six assists in 15 games. He could push for a full-time role with a strong camp.

The Knights acquired an interesting offensive weapon Saturday as well.

The team grabbed Alexander Holtz, the seventh overall pick in 2020, from the New Jersey Devils along with goaltender Akira Schmid for left wing Paul Cotter and a third-round pick. Holtz scored 16 goals in 82 games with the Devils last season, but found himself on the outside looking in of a crowded forward group this summer.

The 22-year-old should be motivated to prove himself. He’ll be a restricted free agent next offseason and could earn a decent raise with a strong showing.

The Knights are entering a new era, one that comes with a loud, 5-foot-9 hole in their locker room.

They’re hoping someone is ready to fill it.

