Knights sign goal-scoring forward to 1-year contract

The Golden Knights, after seeing six players depart Monday, signed a forward with some offensive pop to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (71) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights signed veteran right wing Victor Olofsson to a one-year, $1.075 million contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Olofsson spent the past six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres after being selected in the seventh round in 2014.

The 28-year-old scored a career-high 28 goals in 2022-23 before taking a step back last season. Olofsson scored just seven goals and 15 points in 51 games and was a healthy scratch 18 times.

The three-time 20-goal scorer should give the Knights some extra firepower after the team lost six free agents Monday, including right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

The deal also reunites Olofsson with center Jack Eichel, who was the Sabres captain from 2018-21.

Olofsson is likely the Knights’ last notable free-agent signing.

The team has about $1.31 million in cap space remaining with 13 forwards — including Brendan Brisson and Jonas Rondbjerg — eight defensemen and two goaltenders under contract.

