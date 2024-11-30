45°F
Golden Knights

Howden’s late goal lifts Knights past league-leading Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2024 - 8:03 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2024 - 8:04 pm

Left wing Brett Howden scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 4:05 remaining, as the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev also scored twice, and goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves for the Knights (15-6-3) in their first game at home after completing a five-game road trip.

The Jets (18-6-0) have the best record in the NHL.

The Knights play the second leg of a back-to-back at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

