Howden’s late goal lifts Knights past league-leading Jets
Left wing Brett Howden scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 4:05 remaining, as the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev also scored twice, and goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves for the Knights (15-6-3) in their first game at home after completing a five-game road trip.
The Jets (18-6-0) have the best record in the NHL.
The Knights play the second leg of a back-to-back at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
