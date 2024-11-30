Howden’s late goal lifts Knights past league-leading Jets

Brett Howden scored twice, including the winner with under five minutes to play, to help the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) watches the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) barely blocks a shot by Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) moves the puck around Winnipeg Jets center Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) looks to shoot the puck past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1), eventually scoring a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights come together to celebrate their second goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes the puck around the net during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights come together to celebrate their second goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Left wing Brett Howden scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 4:05 remaining, as the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev also scored twice, and goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves for the Knights (15-6-3) in their first game at home after completing a five-game road trip.

The Jets (18-6-0) have the best record in the NHL.

The Knights play the second leg of a back-to-back at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

