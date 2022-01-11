Jack Eichel joins Golden Knights for 1st practice

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, acquired in November from the Buffalo Sabres, still has steps to clear before playing in his first NHL game since March 7.

Jack Eichel is one step closer to playing for the Golden Knights.

Eichel practiced with the team for the first time during Tuesday’s optional morning skate at City National Arena in a non-contact jersey. He had been rehabilitating in Charlotte, North Carolina, after having artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November.

The 25-year-old center still has steps to clear before playing his first NHL game since March 7. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said in an interview last month with the Review-Journal that determining when Eichel is ready for contact will be the most difficult decision and could take the most time.

Eichel was traded by the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4 for right wing Alex Tuch, rookie Peyton Krebs and two draft picks. He became the first NHL player to undergo ADR surgery Nov. 12 in Denver. McCrimmon said the expected recovery time was three-to-five months.

