Jack Eichel undergoes successful surgery on herniated disk

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel had artificial disk replacement surgery to fix a herniated disk in his neck Friday. He’s expected to be ready to play in three to five months.

Newly acquired Golden Knights center Jack Eichel talks with members of the media during a break in a youth hockey clinic at the James Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel had artificial disk replacement surgery to fix a herniated disk in his neck Friday.

The procedure was scheduled to be performed at Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic in Denver by Dr. Chad Prusmack, who consults with the Denver Broncos. The team said Prusmack described the operation as “successful and without complications.”

Eichel is expected to be ready to play in three to five months. He favored the replacement surgery over a more common and proven disk fusion surgery, which the Buffalo Sabres wanted him to get. The disagreement in part led to his trade to the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.