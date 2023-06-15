Jack Eichel takes orders at Las Vegas Raising Cane’s — PHOTOS

Jack Eichel worked a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Friday to celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks to fans and the media through the Raising Canes drive-thru window on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you drove thru a Raising Cane’s on Friday, you might have heard a familiar voice.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel worked a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Friday at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. to celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Fans saw Eichel serve up some box combos from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Knights won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.