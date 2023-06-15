69°F
Golden Knights

Jack Eichel takes orders at Las Vegas Raising Cane’s — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2023 - 7:55 pm
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks to fans and the media through the Raising Canes drive- ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks to fans and the media through the Raising Canes drive-thru window on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans inside of Raising Canes on Friday, Jun ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans inside of Raising Canes on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is surrounded by fans on Friday, June 16, 2023, outside of Ra ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is surrounded by fans on Friday, June 16, 2023, outside of Raising Canes in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel signs a hat for a fan on Friday, June 16, 2023, inside of Rai ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel signs a hat for a fan on Friday, June 16, 2023, inside of Raising Canes in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel poses with showgirls and Chance the mascot on Friday, June 16 ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel poses with showgirls and Chance the mascot on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Raising Canes in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks to the media on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Raising Cane ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks to the media on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Raising Canes in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans inside of Raising Canes in Las Vegas. ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans inside of Raising Canes in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks to fans and the media through the Raising Canes drive- ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks to fans and the media through the Raising Canes drive-thru window on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans in the Raising Canes drive-thru on Fri ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans in the Raising Canes drive-thru on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans in the Raising Canes drive-thru on Fri ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans in the Raising Canes drive-thru on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel greets fans on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Raising Canes in Las ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel greets fans on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Raising Canes in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans inside of Raising Canes in Las Vegas. ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel takes orders from fans inside of Raising Canes in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you drove thru a Raising Cane’s on Friday, you might have heard a familiar voice.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel worked a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Friday at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. to celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Fans saw Eichel serve up some box combos from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Knights won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.

