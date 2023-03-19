Jack Eichel’s hat trick powers Golden Knights in rout

Center Jack Eichel recorded his second hat trick of the season, and the Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) shoots the puck to score against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) celebrates after scoring against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) blocks a shot from Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) with the help of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fires the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to shoot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) and Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck under pressure from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) stops the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) blocks a shot by Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) sends the puck past Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) defends the net as Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (34) looks to shoot during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) reacts after Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, not pictured, scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) reacts alongside Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) after scoring against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks at the replay after his second goal of the second period against Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The hat trick was Eichel’s fourth of his career and powered the Knights to their fifth win in six games.

Rookie goaltender Jiri Patera made 35 saves to win his second NHL start.

The Blue Jackets, who have the worst record in the league, lost their third in a row.

Right wing Phil Kessel, rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, defenseman Zach Whitecloud and left wing Paul Cotter also scored for the Knights. The team tied its season high by scoring seven goals.

