Jack Eichel’s hat trick powers Golden Knights in rout
Center Jack Eichel recorded his second hat trick of the season, and the Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
The hat trick was Eichel’s fourth of his career and powered the Knights to their fifth win in six games.
Rookie goaltender Jiri Patera made 35 saves to win his second NHL start.
The Blue Jackets, who have the worst record in the league, lost their third in a row.
Right wing Phil Kessel, rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, defenseman Zach Whitecloud and left wing Paul Cotter also scored for the Knights. The team tied its season high by scoring seven goals.
