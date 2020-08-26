Jonathan Marchessault apologizes for crude social media replies

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) chats with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during a practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault apologized Wednesday for his profanity-laced replies on social media.

Marchessault’s Instagram tirade came following the Knights’ 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I just wanted to apologize sincerely,” Marchessault said at the beginning of a videoconference call with media. “I think it was childish. It was immature, not professional. I want to say I’m sorry and it won’t happen again. I learned from it and honestly I’m just here to help my team win games here, so hopefully we can move on.”

Marchessault responded to several posts on his Instagram accusing him of embellishing contact against the Canucks and at least one included a crude comment from the Knights forward, according to screen shots. The replies have since been deleted from Marchessault’s Instagram account.

This is the second social media incident this week involving the Knights after goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent tweeted a picture of his client being stabbed in the back by a sword inscribed with the coach’s last name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.