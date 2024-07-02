Knights’ 2024-25 schedule release: When does Marchessault return?

The Golden Knights’ full 2024-25 regular-season schedule was released by the NHL on Tuesday. Here are some key dates to know.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for position against Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) follows during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his first goal of the season against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) is awarded the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy following Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is celebrated with teammates for an empty net goal against the Dallas Stars putting the game away during the third period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) pivots toward the puck during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will open the 2024-25 season against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, the NHL announced Tuesday.

That game will air on TNT as part of the network’s season debut.

The Knights open the season with seven of their first 10 games at home. Two of those three road games are notable. They’ll face former goaltender Logan Thompson and the Washington Capitals on Oct. 15 before traveling to face the new Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Oct. 19.

The Knights will see right wing Jonathan Marchessault for the first time when they visit the Nashville Predators on Jan. 14. Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Predators on Monday. The Knights will visit Nashville again on March 29. Marchessault’s return to T-Mobile Arena will be April 12.

The Knights close the regular season at Vancouver on April 16.

Some other notable games include:

— The Knights will face the Utah Hockey Club, which has taken all the hockey assets of the former Arizona Coyotes, for the first time Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena. They’ll make their first and only trip to Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Nov. 15.

— The Dallas Stars will visit T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 6. It will be the first meeting between the Knights and Stars since their first-round playoff series this past season. Dallas won in seven games.

— The Panthers’ lone trip to T-Mobile Arena is Jan. 26. It will be the second and last meeting between the past two champions, who faced off in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

— The first matchup between the Knights and Macklin Celebrini, who was selected first overall at the NHL draft at Sphere by the San Jose Sharks on Friday, will be Oct. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

— The Knights’ first meeting with the reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers is at Rogers Place on Nov. 6.

— The Knights will welcome many more former players besides Marchessault to town after watching six unrestricted free agents depart Monday and losing two more players to trades over the weekend.

Right wing Michael Amadio will return with the Ottawa Senators for the annual Nevada Day game on Oct. 25. Right wing Anthony Mantha and the Calgary Flames will visit soon after Oct. 28.

Left wing William Carrier, one of the Original Misfits, will come to town with the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 11. Thompson will return with the Capitals on Nov. 17.

Center Chandler Stephenson, who signed a seven-year, $43.75 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Monday, will make his trip back to T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 21. Defenseman Alec Martinez and the Chicago Blackhawks will arrive Feb. 27.

Left wing Paul Cotter, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, will arrive soon after Martinez on March 2.

Here is the team’s full schedule:

Wed. Oct. 9 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 11 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 13 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 15 at Washington 4 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 17 at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 19 at Florida 3 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles 8 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa 3 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 2 vs. Utah 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Edmonton 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 8 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 vs. Carolina 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Utah 6 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 17 vs. Washington 5 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Toronto 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 21 at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 23 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 25 at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 27 at Colorado 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 30 vs. Utah 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 3 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 4 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 6 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 12 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 14 at Edmonton 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 15 at Minnesota 3 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 19 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 21 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 27 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 29 vs. Calgary 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 31 vs. Montreal 12 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 7 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 14 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 17 at Carolina 4 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 18 at Chicago 5 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis 3 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 23 at St. Louis 5 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 24 at Dallas 5 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 26 vs. Florida 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 28 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 30 vs. Columbus 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 2 at N.Y. Rangers 3 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 4 at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 6 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 8 at Boston 12:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 24 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 27 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 2 vs. New Jersey 5 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 5 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 7 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 9 vs. Los Angeles 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 11 at Pittsburgh 4 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 13 at Columbus 4 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 15 at Buffalo 9:30 a.m.

Sun. Mar. 16 at Detroit 10 a.m.

Thu. Mar. 20 vs. Boston 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 22 vs. Detroit 5 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 23 vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 25 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 28 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 29 at Nashville 3:30 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 1 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 3 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 5 at Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 6 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 8 at Colorado 7 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 10 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 12 vs. Nashville 7 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 15 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 16 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.