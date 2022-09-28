Knights among most in demand on secondary ticket market

Heading into the 2022-2023 NHL season, the Golden Knights are among the hottest tickets on the secondary market.

Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel (8) moves the puck under pressure from the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heading into the 2022-2023 NHL season, the Golden Knights are among the hottest tickets on the secondary market.

The Knights rank as the fourth most in demand out of the 32 NHL teams on ticket resale marketplace StubHub.

After holding the top spot between 2017-2019, the Knights trail only the New York Rangers (No. 3), Toronto Maple Leafs (No. 2) and the Boston Bruins (No. 1), with the Montreal Canadiens rounding out the top five on StubHub’s rankings.

“Las Vegas is continuing to solidify its status as a central hub for pro sports as the Golden Knights claim the fourth spot in our list of in demand teams,” Adam Budelli, StubHub spokesman said. “We’re seeing fans excited for the return of hockey, with the Knights’ home opener against the Blackhawks ranking among our best-selling games of Week 1.”

Despite the Knights being No. 4 on the list, none of their games cracked the top 10 most in demand NHL games this season on StubHub. The Jan. 2 Winter Classic showdown between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins came in as the most in demand game of the season. The average ticket sale price for tickets sold to that game is listed at $430.

The Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in the team’s five-year history last season. The organization begins its sixth season Oct. 11 on the road against the Los Angeles Kings.

Oct. 13 marks the Knights’ first home game at T-Mobile Arena for their 2022-23 slate. The lowest advertised price for a pair of tickets on StubHub for the home opener is $109 with taxes and fees included.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.