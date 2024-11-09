55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights’ captain, leading scorer out with lower-body injury

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) keeps the puck from San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) keeps the puck from San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Toronto Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann (74) trails behind Seattle Kraken's Chandler Stephenson (9) a ...
Ex-Knights center prepared to face former team: ‘It’s a good test’
3 takeaways: Knights rally past Oilers for 1st road win of season
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) ce ...
Knights, in search of first road win, set to face McDavid-less Oilers
3 takeaways from Knights’ OT win: Tying home win streak record
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2024 - 6:38 pm
 

Golden Knights captain and leading scorer Mark Stone is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play Friday against the Seattle Kraken.

The Knights recalled left wing Jonas Rondbjerg from the Silver Knights prior to the game.

Stone is off to the best start to a season in his career with 21 points in 13 games. He’s four points behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES