Knights’ captain, leading scorer out with lower-body injury

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) keeps the puck from San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights captain and leading scorer Mark Stone is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play Friday against the Seattle Kraken.

The Knights recalled left wing Jonas Rondbjerg from the Silver Knights prior to the game.

Stone is off to the best start to a season in his career with 21 points in 13 games. He’s four points behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead.

