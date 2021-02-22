Knights approved to host 15% capacity crowds at T-Mobile

The Golden Knights have been approved by the state to host limited capacity crowds at T-Mobile Arena starting March 1, but at a lesser capacity than originally requested.

The Knights will be allowed to host 15 percent capacity crowds, or 2,600 fans, at games beginning with next week’s series versus the Minnesota Wild, according to Teri Williams, state Department of Business and Industry spokeswoman.

Williams confirmed the approval and cited the Southern Nevada Health District imposed the 15 percent capacity cap.

“I have no further details on what factored into their determination,” Williams said of the decision.

Representatives from the Knights and the SNHD weren’t immediately available for comment.

The Knights announced last week their plan apply to host up to 20 percent capacity at the 17,500-seat arena — the maximum capacity allowed per Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest COVID-19 directive — which would have allowed for up to 3,500 fans to attend games.

