Knights beat Ducks for 3rd straight win to start season
Center Tomas Hertl broke a tie early in the third period with a power-play goal, and the Golden Knights won their third straight game to start the season with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first goal of the year, and left wing Brett Howden also scored.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in his Knights debut.
