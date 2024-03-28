66°F
Knights break through late for important road win over Jets

Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15), Pavel Dorofeyev, Nicolas Hague (14) and Anthony Mantha ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15), Pavel Dorofeyev, Nicolas Hague (14) and Anthony Mantha celebrate Dorofeyev's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) and Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) collide durin ...
Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) and Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) and Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) fight during th ...
Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) and Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli gets hit by a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Log ...
Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli gets hit by a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli (73) goes down on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson's ...
Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli (73) goes down on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson's crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 2:56 pm
 
Updated March 28, 2024 - 7:48 pm

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored twice in the third period to help the Golden Knights to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Barbashev scored the go-ahead goal with 5:29 remaining, then scored one of two empty-netters for a 3-1 lead. Center Jack Eichel scored another empty-netter for the final goal.

Goalie Logan Thompson finished with 35 saves for his fourth consecutive victory. Thompson has allowed one goal in each of his last four starts.

The Knights (40-25-8) extended their point streak to five games and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

