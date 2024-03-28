Knights break through late for important road win over Jets
The Golden Knights continued an important road trip by completing a season sweep of the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored twice in the third period to help the Golden Knights to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.
Barbashev scored the go-ahead goal with 5:29 remaining, then scored one of two empty-netters for a 3-1 lead. Center Jack Eichel scored another empty-netter for the final goal.
Goalie Logan Thompson finished with 35 saves for his fourth consecutive victory. Thompson has allowed one goal in each of his last four starts.
The Knights (40-25-8) extended their point streak to five games and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.