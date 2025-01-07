Knights captain proud to reach ‘cool accomplishment’ against Sabres

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone achieved a cool milestone Saturday despite all the injuries that have plagued him in recent years.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) argues a call with a referee during the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks at his hockey stick during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) regroups with his Golden Knights teammates during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) readies himself for a puck drop during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) prepares for a face-off during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Captain Mark Stone was happy to be back from a lacerated spleen in time for the first game of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars last season.

But there was still an underlying sense of frustration.

“I hate missing games,” Stone said April 22. “There’s obviously milestones as individual players — 1,000 games looks like it’s kind of out of the question for me.”

Stone, 32, was annoyed further this season when he missed 14 games with a pulled muscle in his lower body. He’ll still make his 666th NHL appearance in the Knights’ game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The team’s captain is proud of all he’s done despite the time he’s missed. Stone’s latest milestone came Saturday when he scored his 600th point in the Knights’ 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. He became the eighth-fastest active Canadian player to hit that milestone, behind Connor McDavid (421 games), Sidney Crosby (430), Mitch Marner (548), Steven Stamkos (595), Nathan MacKinnon (599), John Tavares (645) and Jonathan Huberdeau (661).

“It’s a cool accomplishment,” Stone said Monday. “Not a ton of guys do it, but not many guys in this world get to play as many games as I have. I’m very fortunate to have played for as long as I have.”

What has to be frustrating for Stone is what might have been.

Despite dealing with significant injuries the past four seasons — he’s appeared in 161 of the Knights’ 285 regular-season games in that stretch thanks to the lacerated spleen and two back surgeries — he’s played some of his best hockey when he’s been on the ice.

This year is no different. Stone has 33 points through 25 games and ranks sixth among NHL forwards in plus-minus (plus-20).

“The injuries are the injuries, but I’ve been able to play in the NHL for (13 years) now,” Stone said. “I’m going to continue to keep playing until they don’t want me to play, or until my body tells me I can’t play anymore.”

Staying afloat

The Knights survived without Stone, going 8-4-2 when their captain was injured. They’re 10-2-0 since his return to vault to the top of the NHL standings.

“He means so much to this group and this organization,” said center Jack Eichel, who had the primary assist on Stone’s goal Saturday. “Anybody who knows Stoney knows how much he loves the game. He’s never cheated for points or offense. It’s always been defense and structure and putting the team first.”

Stone has three goals in five games since the Knights (27-9-3) returned from the league’s holiday break. The first goal came against San Jose on Dec. 27 when he had two points and was a plus-4.

The Knights will try for their ninth win in 10 games Tuesday when they again face the Sharks (13-23-6), who have won two straight after losing their previous eight.

Stone said the key for his team will be taking away time and space from San Jose’s young stars, center Macklin Celebrini and right wing Will Smith.

Celebrini ranks second among rookies in scoring with 28 points in 30 games. Smith has 14 points in 34 games.

“It was kind of our similar mindset against Buffalo. If you let their young talent get going, they’re going to get into the game, they’re going to start feeling good about themselves and they’re going to start to have some fun,” Stone said. “I thought we did a really good job staying above, taking away time and space.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.