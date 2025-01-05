Knights winger to miss game against former team due to illness

Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson is a late scratch and will not play against his former team, the Buffalo Sabres, on Saturday due to an illness.

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) and Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) compete for the puck during the third period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Victor Olofsson is out with an illness and will not play against his former team, the Buffalo Sabres, on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Olofsson was a seventh-round pick of the Sabres in 2014 and played five-plus seasons in Buffalo before signing a one-year deal with the Knights in July.

Tanner Pearson is replacing Olofsson at first-line left wing and will skate with center Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone. Center Tanner Laczynski will draw into the lineup on the third line.

Olofsson has eight goals and 13 points in 18 games this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

