Knights cruise to victory over Blue Jackets, lose Hill to injury

The Golden Knights closed out a four-game homestand Saturday with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. But goaltender Adin Hill left with an injury.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) races to beat Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen (23) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) to the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) race after the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) pushes off Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (10) during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) fans onto the ice as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) guards the net during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shuffles the puck to the net during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) gets sandwiched between Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean (22) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (72) while fighting for possession of the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) moves the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) fights to stay standing as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) falls into him while his teammate Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen (23) chases the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) talk to each other before a puck drop during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) leads the chase for the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean (22) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) close in on him during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) shoves Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (10) during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (72) tries to skate past Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) as he and Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) look to steal the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes possession of the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) watches a replay on the screen as fans celebrate a Golden Knights goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A fan celebrates a Golden Knights goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) waits for the action to close in during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A young Golden Knights fan celebrates a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is seen during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates to his position for a puck drop during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A referee moves Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) after he shoved an opponent to the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) eyes the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) shuffles the puck down the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Golden Knights started slow, but dominated the final two periods for a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

After being outshot 10-8 in the first period, the Knights outshot the Blue Jackets 39-10 in the final 40 minutes.

Center Jack Eichel scored twice to become the fifth-fastest U.S.-born player to record 500 points (204 goals, 297 assists), doing it in 527 games.

Left wings Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and goalie Adin Hill made 12 saves for the Knights (38-25-7) to finish 3-1-0 on a four-game homestand.

Hill left the game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Logan Thompson, who has won his last two starts, played the last 16 minutes.

Hill missed nearly two months with a lower-body injury from Nov. 30 to Jan. 23. He returned Dec. 17 but played just six minutes before exiting against the Ottawa Senators.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates

