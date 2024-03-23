Knights cruise to victory over Blue Jackets, lose Hill to injury
The Golden Knights closed out a four-game homestand Saturday with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. But goaltender Adin Hill left with an injury.
The Golden Knights started slow, but dominated the final two periods for a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
After being outshot 10-8 in the first period, the Knights outshot the Blue Jackets 39-10 in the final 40 minutes.
Center Jack Eichel scored twice to become the fifth-fastest U.S.-born player to record 500 points (204 goals, 297 assists), doing it in 527 games.
Left wings Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and goalie Adin Hill made 12 saves for the Knights (38-25-7) to finish 3-1-0 on a four-game homestand.
Hill left the game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Logan Thompson, who has won his last two starts, played the last 16 minutes.
Hill missed nearly two months with a lower-body injury from Nov. 30 to Jan. 23. He returned Dec. 17 but played just six minutes before exiting against the Ottawa Senators.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates
