Knights down 2 key players for game against Philadelphia Flyers

The Golden Knights will be down two of their regulars as they continue their road trip Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Knights keep grinding away on road trip, with no rest in sight

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) steals the puck from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) passes the puck during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights will be down two key players Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss his first game of the season, while center William Karlsson is out due to personal reasons.

Karlsson and his wife Emily are expecting their second child.

Brett Howden will move to third-line center in Karlsson’s place and skate with left wing Tanner Pearson and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev. Left wing Mason Morelli will make his season debut.

Robert Hagg will replace Whitecloud on the third defense pair and skate with Nic Hague.

Whitecloud’s injury puts the Knights down three defensemen. Alex Pietrangelo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, while Ben Hutton is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.