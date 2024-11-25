Knights down 2 key players for game against Philadelphia Flyers
The Golden Knights will be down two key players Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss his first game of the season, while center William Karlsson is out due to personal reasons.
Karlsson and his wife Emily are expecting their second child.
Brett Howden will move to third-line center in Karlsson’s place and skate with left wing Tanner Pearson and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev. Left wing Mason Morelli will make his season debut.
Robert Hagg will replace Whitecloud on the third defense pair and skate with Nic Hague.
Whitecloud’s injury puts the Knights down three defensemen. Alex Pietrangelo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, while Ben Hutton is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
