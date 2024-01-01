Knights fail to meet moment, lose to Kraken in Winter Classic

The Golden Knights couldn’t deliver a performance worthy of the setting in their loss to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Winter Classic on Monday.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) facing celebrates his goal with left wing Tye Kartye (52), behind and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) cas Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates away during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights warm up on the ice before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49), right wing Mark Stone (61) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) vie for the puck during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) goes down after he was hit by Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) reacts after scoring with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defending during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) celebrates his goal with teammates right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) and center Yanni Gourde (37) as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) looks away during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, makes a shot against Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, right, during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) blocks the puck with Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) reaching from the front and Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) behind during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) works to control the puck with Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) defending during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights play during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game ,Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken fans cheer before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) watches his shot against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Kraken left wing Tye Kartye (52) shoots on goal with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defending during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) watches from the left. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) works to control the puck with Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz (4) defending during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) works to control the puck under pressure from Seattle Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE — Left wing Eeli Tolvanen, defenseman Will Borgen and center Yanni Gourde scored, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 in the Winter Classic on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord posted the first shutout in the Winter Classic’s 15-year history. The Knights were shut out for the fourth time and fell to 1-5 in their past six games.

The setting was spectacular. An announced crowd of 47,313 packed into the Seattle Mariners’ ballpark for the NHL’s annual outdoor game. The Knights couldn’t deliver a performance that matched the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.