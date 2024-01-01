Knights fail to meet moment, lose to Kraken in Winter Classic
The Golden Knights couldn’t deliver a performance worthy of the setting in their loss to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Winter Classic on Monday.
SEATTLE — Left wing Eeli Tolvanen, defenseman Will Borgen and center Yanni Gourde scored, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 in the Winter Classic on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord posted the first shutout in the Winter Classic’s 15-year history. The Knights were shut out for the fourth time and fell to 1-5 in their past six games.
The setting was spectacular. An announced crowd of 47,313 packed into the Seattle Mariners’ ballpark for the NHL’s annual outdoor game. The Knights couldn’t deliver a performance that matched the moment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
