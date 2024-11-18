Knights fall as Capitals star pulls off hat trick

Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin showed why he’s an all-time great, and the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) and Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) fight for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) deflects the puck in front of Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) defends the net as Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) try to get the puck in during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) looks on after a goal by the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) sprays himself with water during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals take to the ice ahead of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at t T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) argues a call with referee Brandon Blandina (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) scores a goal against Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) watches a video highlighting his time as a Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes the puck under pressure from Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) reacts after his goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) steals the puck from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights lost 5-2 to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Left wing Brett Howden and right wing Keegan Kolesar scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves in his first start since Oct. 30 for the Knights (11-5-2), who have lost two straight at home after winning their first eight games.

Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson made 39 saves in his first visit to T-Mobile Arena since the Knights traded him to Washington on June 29.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick to give him 866 career goals, moving him 29 from surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time.

