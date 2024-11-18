Knights fall as Capitals star pulls off hat trick
Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin showed why he’s an all-time great, and the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights lost 5-2 to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Left wing Brett Howden and right wing Keegan Kolesar scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves in his first start since Oct. 30 for the Knights (11-5-2), who have lost two straight at home after winning their first eight games.
Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson made 39 saves in his first visit to T-Mobile Arena since the Knights traded him to Washington on June 29.
Washington captain Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick to give him 866 career goals, moving him 29 from surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.