45°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights fall to Stars despite Eichel’s 2 goals

Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, left, and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev c ...
Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, left, and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars center ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars center Mavrik Bourque (22) during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, right, reacts toward supporters after scoring a goal a ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, right, reacts toward supporters after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knight ...
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skates by his team's bench after scoring a goal against ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skates by his team's bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
More Stories
3 takeaways: Knights hold off Blues, snap 4-game losing streak
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes the puck under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes c ...
How Knights’ faceoff struggles have fed into losing streak: ‘It’s hurt us’
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) tosses the puck away after a save during an NHL hockey ...
Knights coach says team needs ‘better play’ from goalies to snap slump
St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden ...
Graney: Knights need to stop beating themselves in ‘dog January’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 7:07 pm
 

The Golden Knights allowed three goals in the second period en route to a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Jack Eichel scored twice and Shea Theodore added a power-play goal, but the Knights (30-15-4) faltered in the second leg of a back-to-back. They won 4-2 in St. Louis on Thursday.

Goaltender Adin Hill allowed four goals on 27 shots and has allowed 11 goals in his past three starts.

The Knights are 2-6-1 in their past nine games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES