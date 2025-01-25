Knights fall to Stars despite Eichel’s 2 goals

The Golden Knights were unable to start a winning streak Friday, losing to the Dallas Stars in the second game of a back-to-back.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skates by his team's bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, right, reacts toward supporters after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars center Mavrik Bourque (22) during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, left, and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Golden Knights allowed three goals in the second period en route to a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Jack Eichel scored twice and Shea Theodore added a power-play goal, but the Knights (30-15-4) faltered in the second leg of a back-to-back. They won 4-2 in St. Louis on Thursday.

Goaltender Adin Hill allowed four goals on 27 shots and has allowed 11 goals in his past three starts.

The Knights are 2-6-1 in their past nine games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

