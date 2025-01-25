Knights fall to Stars despite Eichel’s 2 goals
The Golden Knights were unable to start a winning streak Friday, losing to the Dallas Stars in the second game of a back-to-back.
The Golden Knights allowed three goals in the second period en route to a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday.
Jack Eichel scored twice and Shea Theodore added a power-play goal, but the Knights (30-15-4) faltered in the second leg of a back-to-back. They won 4-2 in St. Louis on Thursday.
Goaltender Adin Hill allowed four goals on 27 shots and has allowed 11 goals in his past three starts.
The Knights are 2-6-1 in their past nine games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
