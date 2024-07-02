Knights’ full 2024-25 regular-season schedule released by NHL

The Golden Knights’ full 2024-25 regular-season schedule was released by the NHL on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights will open the 2024-25 season against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 9, the NHL announced Tuesday.

That game will air on TNT as part of the network’s season debut.

The Knights open the season with seven of their first 10 games at home. Two of those three road games are notable. They’ll face former goaltender Logan Thompson and the Washington Capitals on Oct. 15 before traveling to face the new Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Oct. 19.

The Knights will see right wing Jonathan Marchessault for the first time when they visit the Nashville Predators on Jan. 14. Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Predators on Monday. The Knights will visit Nashville again on March 29. Marchessault’s return to T-Mobile Arena will be April 12.

The Knights close the regular season in Vancouver on April 16.

Here is the team’s full schedule:

Wed. Oct. 9 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 11 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 13 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 15 at Washington 4 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 17 at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 19 at Florida 3 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles 8 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa 3 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 2 vs. Utah 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Edmonton 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 8 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 vs. Carolina 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Utah 6 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 17 vs. Washington 5 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Toronto 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 21 at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 23 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 25 at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 27 at Colorado 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 30 vs. Utah 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 3 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 4 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 6 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 12 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 14 at Edmonton 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 15 at Minnesota 3 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 19 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 21 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 27 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 29 vs. Calgary 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 31 vs. Montreal 12 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 7 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 14 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 17 at Carolina 4 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 18 at Chicago 5 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis 3 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 23 at St. Louis 5 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 24 at Dallas 5 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 26 vs. Florida 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 28 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 30 vs. Columbus 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 2 at N.Y. Rangers 3 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 4 at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 6 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 8 at Boston 12:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 24 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 27 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 2 vs. New Jersey 5 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 5 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 7 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 9 vs. Los Angeles 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 11 at Pittsburgh 4 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 13 at Columbus 4 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 15 at Buffalo 9:30 a.m.

Sun. Mar. 16 at Detroit 10 a.m.

Thu. Mar. 20 vs. Boston 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 22 vs. Detroit 5 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 23 vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 25 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 28 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 29 at Nashville 3:30 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 1 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 3 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 5 at Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 6 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 8 at Colorado 7 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 10 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 12 vs. Nashville 7 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 15 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 16 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

