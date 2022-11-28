Knights game day preview: Road calls team to Columbus

The Golden Knights ended their three-game homestand with back-to-back losses. A trip to Columbus could help the team get back on track.

Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy argues a late call versus the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, after his team suffered back-to-back home defeats to Seattle and Vancouver, already was looking ahead when speaking at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

“The road is calling us,” he said.

That’s where the Knights have had the most success. They’re 7-5 at home but an NHL-best 9-1-1 on the road. So what better way for them to get back on track than by starting a four-game road trip at 4 p.m. Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Columbus is a perfect get-right opponent for the Knights. The Blue Jackets’ 15 points are the fewest in the Eastern Conference and the second-fewest in the NHL. They are allowing the second-most goals per game in the league (4.20). The game should be an opportunity for the Knights to right the ship before the trip stiffens up with visits to Pittsburgh and Boston.

The one holdup is their struggles in this matchup. The Knights are 1-3 in Nationwide Arena and 3-5 vs. Columbus, tied for their second-worst record against any opponent.

The key for a successful trip for the team will be tightening up its defense. The Knights have allowed nine goals in their last two games, including a season-high three on the penalty kill Saturday against Vancouver.

The Blue Jackets should once again be a helpful opponent in that regard. Columbus’ offense is 24th in goals per game (2.90) and 30th on the power play (16 percent). Left wing Johnny Gaudreau has 20 points in 20 games, and no one else on the team has more than 14.

Lineup and starting goaltender information wasn’t immediately available for the game.

Knights at Blue Jackets

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -310, total 6½

Knights record: 16-6-1

Blue Jackets record: 7-12-1

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-1-0 last season)

