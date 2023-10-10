79°F
Golden Knights

Knights get their own ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 9:22 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel is interviewed during Monday Night Football during halftime of ...
Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel is interviewed during Monday Night Football during halftime of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) reaches for the puck against Golden Knights right ...
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) reaches for the puck against Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Stanley Cup champions keep showing up on ESPN.

Center Jack Eichel made an appearance as a halftime guest on “Monday Night Football” this week when the Raiders played the Green Bay Packers. The Golden Knights’ opener against the Seattle Kraken is on ESPN. And Tuesday, the network announced Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault are in one of its iconic “This is SportsCenter” commercials.

The spot shows Eichel and Marchessault in their full Knights gear putting the Stanley Cup in the dishwasher with SportsCenter anchor Steve Levy watching.

Marchessault asks: “Should we run it again?”

Eichel replies: “I think so.”

Marchessault then closes the dishwasher up while Eichel grabs soap.

“As the NHL returns to ESPN, our iconic ‘This is SportsCenter’ campaign shines a light on the Stanley Cup champions and two of their stars, Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel,” said Seth Ader, ESPN’s vice president of brand marketing. “Lord Stanley’s Cup is now cleaned up for another dramatic season on ESPN, although it sounds like the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to ‘run it again.’”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

