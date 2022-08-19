Knights’ left defense: Key piece of business remains

The Golden Knights still need to re-sign one player on their blue line, but otherwise their depth chart looks set.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawksat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague handles the puck during practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ lone piece of remaining offseason business is on the left side of their blue line.

Defenseman Nic Hague is a restricted free agent and has not agreed to a new contract. That isn’t cause for concern yet given the Knights re-signed restricted free agents Dylan Coghlan and center Nolan Patrick right before training camp last season. They also should have more than enough financial flexibility to get a deal done.

Getting Hague back would round out a talented blue line. Here is the Knights’ depth chart at left defense:

Alec Martinez

Martinez was hit in the face by Minnesota left wing Brandon Duhaime’s skate November 11 and his season was turned upside down.

The 35-year-old didn’t return for 135 days. He suffered a facial laceration that required more than 50 stitches and led to a frustrating road to recovery. He only appeared in 26 games, scoring eight points.

Martinez left a void when he was out. He impacts the game in all situations. His leadership stands out even on a team with as much experience as the Knights. Putting his freak injury behind him would be a huge boost for the club.

Brayden McNabb

McNabb has been an unsung hero for the Knights since the franchise began.

He’s not an offensive force and his highlights are often limited to hits. But the stalwart defender has quietly been key to the team’s success because of the dirty work he does. It earned him a three-year, $8.55 million extension in January.

McNabb handles difficult matchups, kills penalties and acts as a physical deterrent in the neutral zone. He also led the NHL in blocked shots last season (179) despite missing 13 games.

Nic Hague

Hague, ironic for someone listed at 6-foot-6, still has room to grow.

He’s logged 142 games through three NHL seasons but is only 23 years old. His skating can improve to make him a better defender. His booming shot means he can be more productive on offense. Hague also proved capable of playing higher in the lineup last season.

The next step is finding a contract that works for him and the Knights. It’s important for both sides to get a deal done before camp with new coach Bruce Cassidy coming in.

Ben Hutton

Hutton played a key role for someone signed midseason.

The 29-year-old didn’t join the Knights until October 30 but played 58 games. He performed well enough to earn a two-year, $1.7 million extension March 5.

Hutton is likely to get plenty of playing time again next season in a depth role. He’s a luxury to have as a proven, inexpensive seventh defenseman.

The young D

The Knights should have plenty of options in Henderson if they need to dig into their organizational depth.

Zach Hayes, a 6-foot-3 defensive defenseman, played in three NHL games last season and is still only 23. Pete DiLiberatore, a sixth-round pick in 2018, and Layton Ahac, a third-round pick in 2019, could position themselves for call-ups as well.

Two exciting blue line prospects should also see time for the Silver Knights. Lukas Cormier, a third-round pick in 2020, is entering his first season as a professional after dominating the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenseman has great offensive skill and can play on either side. His defense is still improving.

Daniil Chayka, a second-round pick in 2021, has tremendous reach at 6-foot-3. His October 22nd birthday will let him start his professional career only a season after being drafted.

2022-23 outlook: The Knights are well set up if Martinez stays healthy and Hague re-signs.

This isn’t the flashy side of their blue line — point producers Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore play on the right — but Martinez and McNabb’s reliability is why their partners can be aggressive.

The depth stands out too. Having Hutton is huge. Ahac, DiLiberatore and Hayes also give the team enough minor-league options to avoid rushing Chayka or Cormier to the NHL.

