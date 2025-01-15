43°F
Golden Knights

Knights lose to Predators despite forward’s 1st hat trick

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, left, hits the puck past Nashville Predators ce ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, left, hits the puck past Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen (29) blocks a shot on goal by Vegas Golden Knight ...
Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen (29) blocks a shot on goal by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, middle, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, left, and Nashville Predators defenseman Spence ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, left, and Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney (24) chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) reaches for the puck past Nashville Predat ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) reaches for the puck past Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) warms up for the team's NHL hockey game ag ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates his goal with teammates during the ...
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots the puck during the first period of an ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal with teammates during the fi ...
Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against ...
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators defenseman Justin Barron (20) celebrates his goal with teammates Vinnie Hin ...
Nashville Predators defenseman Justin Barron (20) celebrates his goal with teammates Vinnie Hinostroza (12), Roman Josi (59) and Gustav Nyquist (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) bat ...
Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during t ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) passes the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights ce ...
Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) passes the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) lets the puck get past for a score by the Na ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) lets the puck get past for a score by the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during t ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal with teammates Jonathan Marc ...
Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal with teammates Jonathan Marchessault, Nick Blankenburg (37), and Ryan O'Reilly, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) tries to move the puck past Vegas Golden Knights de ...
Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) tries to move the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Shea Theodore (27), Brayden McNabb (3) and center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes the puck past Nashville Predators center Rya ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes the puck past Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 7:37 pm
 

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his first NHL hat trick, but the Golden Knights couldn’t complete the comeback in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Dorofeyev, after scoring twice on Sunday, increased his team lead to 19 goals this season, but the Knights (29-12-3) fell behind 4-0 midway through the second period for their third loss in four games

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault had an assist and was a plus-3 in his first game against his former team. Marchessault, the Knights’ all-time leading scorer, signed a five-year contract with Nashville on July 1 after playing the past seven seasons with the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

