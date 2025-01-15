Knights lose to Predators despite forward’s 1st hat trick
A Golden Knights forward scored three times, but they couldn’t climb out of a big deficit against Nashville and former Knight Jonathan Marchessault on Tuesday.
Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his first NHL hat trick, but the Golden Knights couldn’t complete the comeback in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
Dorofeyev, after scoring twice on Sunday, increased his team lead to 19 goals this season, but the Knights (29-12-3) fell behind 4-0 midway through the second period for their third loss in four games
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault had an assist and was a plus-3 in his first game against his former team. Marchessault, the Knights’ all-time leading scorer, signed a five-year contract with Nashville on July 1 after playing the past seven seasons with the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
