Knights’ mini-slump continues with 4th loss in 5 games

The Golden Knights lost a lead and couldn’t find the equalizer late in a road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The Knights play again Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot as Carolina Hurricanes' Jackson Blake (53) is guarded by Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates after his goal with teammates Jordan Staal, left, and Sebastian Aho, back right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, top center, reacts during a power play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) talks with an official during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns (8) talks with an official during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates back to the bench as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) watches the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) battles for the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield (5) in from of goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) tries to control the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) closing in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, left, sends a penalty shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) wide of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights lost for the fourth time in five games, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Center Tomas Hertl and defenseman Shea Theodore scored, but the Knights (29-13-3) allowed three unanswered goals after taking a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Keegan Kolesar had an unsuccessful penalty shot in the second.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 25 saves.

The Knights play the second half of a back-to-back at Chicago at 5 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

