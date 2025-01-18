Knights’ mini-slump continues with 4th loss in 5 games
The Golden Knights lost a lead and couldn’t find the equalizer late in a road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The Knights play again Saturday.
The Golden Knights lost for the fourth time in five games, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Friday.
Center Tomas Hertl and defenseman Shea Theodore scored, but the Knights (29-13-3) allowed three unanswered goals after taking a 1-0 lead in the second period.
Keegan Kolesar had an unsuccessful penalty shot in the second.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 25 saves.
The Knights play the second half of a back-to-back at Chicago at 5 p.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
