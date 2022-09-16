Knights owner in talks to buy Premier League club

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is in talks to buy Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, according to multiple U.K.-based reports.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley at Rock Creek Cattle Company on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Deer Lodge, Mont. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bournemouth, located by the English south coast, was promoted this season after spending the previous two years in the second-tier Championship. It spent five seasons before that in the Premier League and never finished higher than ninth. Bournemouth is 13th (2-1-3) in the 20-team table six games into this year.

The club is owned by businessman Maxim Demin, who first came aboard in 2011. Sky Sports News, Sportsmail and The Guardian reported the talks between him and Foley.

Foley, 77, has showed interest in soccer before. He pursued a Major League Soccer team in Las Vegas before bowing out last year. Billionaires Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris, who co-own the Premier League club Aston Villa, entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement in January with MLS to bring a team to town.

Foley became the first owner to bring a major-league team to Las Vegas with his expansion Golden Knights. The team is 216-125-32 in five seasons and has made the playoffs four times. The Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final their first year and the NHL semifinals two other times.

Foley would join a growing list of American owners in the Premier League if his purchase is completed. In addition to Aston Villa, major clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are primarily owned by businessmen from the United States.

