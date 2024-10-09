Knights preview: 1st-round pick called up for season opener

The Golden Knights called up their 2020 first-round pick before Wednesday’s season opener against the Avalanche. Here is the full projected lineup.

Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) trails Colorado Avalanche defenseman Oliver Kylington (58) as he sweeps the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brendan Brisson has already made his NHL debut. But Wednesday’s game will be special for him nonetheless.

The Golden Knights’ 2020 first-round pick will be in the lineup for the team’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Brisson said he will play on a line with center Nicolas Roy and left wing Ivan Barbashev.

“You’ve got to treat it like every game, but it’s nice to get the first one out of the way,” Brisson said.

Brisson, 22, had two goals and six assists in 15 games last season. He wasn’t on the Knights’ initial roster coming out of camp, but he was called up before the opener after center William Karlsson was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Brisson’s willingness to battle and fight for pucks has gotten better since his NHL debut Jan. 15.

“If you’re a young guy that’s used to scoring, you’re waiting for the puck to find you, relying on your shot,” Cassidy said. “I think he’s learned that to score in the NHL, it’s a second- and third-effort league.”

The Knights have won their last six season openers. That’s tied for the longest winning streak in the NHL with the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

Goaltender Adin Hill will start for the Knights in net. The pending free agent is hoping to make more appearances this season and prove he has what it takes to stay healthy through a full NHL campaign.

Projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Brendan Brisson

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

