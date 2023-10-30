Knights preview: Busy stretch continues against upstart Canadiens

The Golden Knights will look to extend their point streak to 10 games when they take on the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) brace for impact during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights can stretch their season-opening point streak to double digits Monday when they play their third game in four nights.

The Knights (8-0-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. It wraps up a busy stretch for them after they lost 4-3 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout Saturday.

The Canadiens, who have missed the playoffs two straight years, are off to a better-than-expected 5-2-1 start and are 2-2-1 all time in T-Mobile Arena. They present an interesting test for the Knights as they seek to remain one of the NHL’s last two unbeaten teams in regulation, along with the Boston Bruins.

“They obviously have a lot of skill up front,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “I feel like they always play well (against us).”

The Knights won’t make many changes as they seek to keep their winning ways going.

Their forward lines will remain the same from their past two games. Center Nicolas Roy remains out. He still hasn’t resumed skating after suffering an undisclosed injury Oct. 24 against Philadelphia, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The Knights will make one switch on the back end. Defenseman Kaedan Korczak, who played against the Blackhawks, will rejoin the lineup after defenseman Brayden Pachal played against the Kings. The team is toggling between the two to see who best pairs with defenseman Nic Hague while defenseman Zach Whitecloud is out with an upper-body injury he suffered during the preseason.

”We’re trying to find the right guy for the spot,” Cassidy said. “Until someone grabs the spot, we’ll keep looking at both. It’s as simple as that.”

Goaltender Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. It will be his second chance to earn his 50th NHL win after he was denied against the Blackhawks. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said Sam Montembeault will start in the other net.

Montreal’s strong start can be traced back to some impressive performance up front.

Former Knights prospect Nick Suzuki, now the Canadiens’ captain, has seven points in eight games. Right wing Cole Caufield looks dangerous with four goals and nine points.

It’s a duo the Knights will need to limit to keep their point streak alive. Their last regulation loss was seven months ago, March 28 against the Edmonton Oilers.

”We’ve had stretches where we haven’t loved our game,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We got out of it. We’ve had some comeback wins. Won in different ways. It’s been a good start.”

Knights vs. Canadiens (7 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Kings -240; total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.