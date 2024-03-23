Knights preview: Defenseman set to return to lineup vs. Blue Jackets

The Golden Knights close out a four-game homestand Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Adin Hill is expected to start, and Zach Whitecloud will likely return.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Before their biggest road trip of the season, the Golden Knights are hoping to close out this homestand strong.

It’ll be an opportunity for the Knights to finish 3-1-0 this week at home when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights have gotten to their game as of late, especially defensively, giving up fewer than 25 shots in each of the last three games.

“This is a good homestand for us in terms of (the detail work),” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve played well enough to get six points. We have four, but a lot of those games were close. … We’re not going to complain about where we are in that regard. I just feel like our games have been good enough to win.”

The Knights will need to secure that third win without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for the third straight game due to an illness.

Cassidy said he’s unsure if Pietrangelo will travel with the Knights (37-25-7) on their upcoming four-game road trip. The Knights have games against the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues — the teams chasing them for the final wild card in the Western Conference — and current playoff teams in Nashville and Winnipeg.

One notable change on the blue line is the return of defenseman Zach Whitecloud to the lineup. He has been a healthy scratch for the last three games.

Whitecloud skated to the right of Ben Hutton on the third pairing, an indication he will be replacing Alec Martinez.

The jury is still out on what the defense looks like when everyone is healthy, but it’ll be a chance for Whitecloud to regain form and see who stands out from the pack of eight available defensemen.

“Sometimes coaches, if they have seven (defensemen), they just keep scratching the same guy and only one guy is mad,” Cassidy said jokingly. “We’re trying to manage people now and keep them involved, because I feel like you need everyone.”

The hope for the Knights is they erase thoughts of their last meeting with the Blue Jackets.

Columbus won 6-3 at Nationwide Arena on March 4 in what is deemed as the Knights’ worst game of the season.

The Blue Jackets (23-35-12) are in last place in the Eastern Conference with 58 points and have lost seven of nine since that meeting.

Columbus is coming off a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, when goalie Elvis Merzlikins allowed all six goals on a season-high 51 shots.

Daniil Tarasov, who made 36 saves in the March 4 win over the Knights, is likely to start on the second night of a back-to-back.

“They got some young guys, but you know they’re going to play hard and they’re a skilled group,” Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin said.

Things have changed in how the Knights have played defensively since then, particularly in the last three games.

The Knights got two quality starts from goalie Logan Thompson, including a 21-save effort Thursday in the win over Seattle. It’s Adin Hill’s turn to try and turn things around.

Hill was on the hook for four goals allowed on 20 shots in the Knights’ 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. He is 2-5-0 in his last seven starts and has allowed 22 goals in that run.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev – Jack Eichel – Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier – Chandler Stephenson – Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev – William Karlsson – Michael Amadio

Brett Howden – Nic Roy – Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin – Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton – Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.