Knights preview: Division title, No. 1 seed at stake in final game

The Golden Knights can clinch their third division title in six seasons and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference by getting a point against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

The Golden Knights celebrate after right wing Michael Amadio (22) scored his second goal of the night during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It all comes down to the Golden Knights’ final game.

They will win their third Pacific Division title in six seasons and lock up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if they get at least a point from their 7:30 p.m. game at the Seattle Kraken.

The Knights will also win the crown — and a first-round meeting with the No. 8 seed Winnipeg Jets — if Edmonton loses in any fashion Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers could still leap to the top of the standings with a win. The Knights will finish second in the Pacific with a regulation loss and an Edmonton victory. That would lead to a first-round series with Seattle or Los Angeles. It would be the Kings if they get at least a point in their Thursday game against Anaheim.

That means there’s a lot at stake and a lot to sort out in Seattle.

“For us, it’s going to be an exciting last game,” center Nicolas Roy said.

A win would cap one of the best regular seasons in Knights history. They’ve already matched the franchise record for points with 109, set during their inaugural campaign. They’re also one win from matching that season’s win total (52).

The Knights are also three goals from scoring the most in franchise history. It’s a remarkable list of achievements for a group that missed the playoffs last season, traded forwards Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov in the offseason and played without captain Mark Stone for its final 39 games this season.

“It’s something that the group in here has really worked hard to grab this year,” center Jack Eichel said. “I think after the way last year went, we all had a pretty good focus coming into this season that we wanted to get ourselves back into the postseason and prove a lot of people wrong.”

The Knights will get reinforcements for their final push.

Eichel will play after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Shea Theodore will also return after sitting out seven straight games with an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who made 20 saves in the Knights’ 4-1 win against Seattle on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, is projected to start. Philipp Grubauer is expected to play for Seattle. Brossoit, at 6-0-3, has yet to lose in regulation this season. If he maintains that streak, the Knights will give themselves the best possible path to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

“Those things are accomplishments,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You have an end goal in mind that trumps everything, but I still think it’s important. I think our players will feel that way.”

Knights vs. Kraken (7:30 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -128; total 6½

Knights record: 50-22-9

Kraken record: 46-27-8

Head-to-head: Knights 2-1-0

