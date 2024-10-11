Knights preview: Forward to debut against Blues after hectic move

Cole Schwindt, who was claimed off waivers by the Golden Knights on Monday, will make his debut with the team against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Calgary Flames' Cole Schwindt (79) tips the puck wide of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Jets' Haydn Fleury (24) defends during third period NHL pre-season game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cole Schwindt owes his family a nice dinner.

Schwindt’s mother, Laura, and one of his uncles packed up his apartment in Calgary, Alberta, and made the 20-hour drive to Las Vegas after he was claimed by the Golden Knights on waivers Monday. They’ll be in attendance when Schwindt makes his Knights debut Friday against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena.

“Mom and uncle are real troopers,” Schwindt said. “It’ll be nice to see them, for sure.”

Schwindt, 23, will skate on the fourth line with left wing Tanner Pearson and right wing Keegan Kolesar on Friday.

Brett Howden, who was the Knights’ fourth-line center in their season-opening win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, will move to third-line left wing against the Blues.

Left wing Brendan Brisson will be a healthy scratch.

“(The coaches) just told me to play my game,” Schwindt said. “They don’t know me as well yet, but I hope I can show them what I’m about tonight.”

Schwindt, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, was picked in the third round by the Florida Panthers in 2019. He’s appeared in seven NHL games in his career, including four with the Calgary Flames last season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Schwindt is a “reliable player for a young guy” and may see time on the penalty kill. He put Schwindt on a line with another Kitchener native in Pearson, which should help Schwindt’s transition to a new team.

“That’s the type of style he’ll play is a down-the-lineup, north-south game,” Cassidy said. “Hopefully he just helps us win games at the end of the day and play to his strength.”

The Blues are playing their second game in two days after defeating the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime Thursday on the road at SAP Center.

St. Louis opened its season with a 3-2 win in Seattle on Tuesday.

Cassidy said he hopes the Blues’ travel will give the Knights, who open the season with three straight at home, an edge.

“When you go on a road trip, you win the first two, it gives you some juice,” Cassidy said. “We just got to be better than we were against Colorado and play our game.”

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.