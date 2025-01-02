Knights preview: Goalie looks to build off strong month against Flyers

Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who was stellar in December, will start Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) skates near the net after the Kraken failed to score in the second period during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One Golden Knights forward is a game-time decision for Thursday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The Knights recalled center Tanner Laczynski from Henderson prior to morning skate in case he needs to come into the lineup.

Cassidy said he’ll make a decision during warmups.

The Knights (25-9-3) will be without left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Nicolas Roy for the seventh straight game due to upper-body injuries. Roy skated on his own Thursday morning, but Barbashev didn’t.

Barbashev was placed on injured reserve Thursday retroactive to Dec. 16. Roy is also on injured reserve.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will start against the Flyers. He’s coming off a successful December where he went 4-0 with a .948 save percentage.

Samsonov started the Knights’ first game against the Flyers, making 32 saves in a 5-4 shootout win in Philadelphia on Nov. 25.

The Knights are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. They struggled to handle the Canadiens’ forecheck in that game. The Flyers (17-17-4) should present similar challenges.

“They’re a good team who can play off the rush really well,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “They can hurt you in the d-zone packing it in tight to block shots. It’s a game we’ve got to be ready for and it’s a bounce-back game.”

