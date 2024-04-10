Knights preview: Goalie returns as team tries to clinch playoff spot

Here’s how the Golden Knights can clinch a playoff spot Wednesday during their game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Knights’ new forward says ‘I know I will be better’ after debut

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is seen during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The postseason is in sight for the Golden Knights.

The defending Stanley Cup champions can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday and some help from the St. Louis Blues.

The Knights will clinch if they defeat the Oilers in regulation and the Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion Wednesday. They will also sew up their spot with an overtime or shootout win and a St. Louis regulation loss.

“Edmonton’s already in,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve got to take care of business to get in and figure out who our opponent is.”

The Knights currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They trail the Los Angeles Kings by one point for third place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

The Knights got some unexpected help Tuesday from the Anaheim Ducks, who beat the Kings 3-1.

Los Angeles can also clinch a playoff spot Wednesday with a Blues regulation loss. That means all eight spots in the Western Conference could be locked up by the end of the night.

“We’ve been playing playoff hockey for a week or two here,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “We know what kind of game this is going to be, and I think everyone else does.”

A rematch of last year’s second-round series between the Knights and Oilers is still in play this season.

Edmonton is in second place in the Pacific, five points behind the division-leading Vancouver Canucks with two games in hand. That means the Knights could be facing the Oilers in the first round if they jump past the Kings.

Wednesday should be an interesting preview in that case, though Edmonton superstar center Connor McDavid may sit out with a lower-body injury.

The Knights, on the other hand, will welcome a player back to the lineup. Goaltender Adin Hill will start against the Oilers after missing two weeks with a lower-body injury. Hill hasn’t played since getting injured in the third period of the Knights’ 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 23.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.