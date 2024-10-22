Knights preview: Homestand begins with late-night ‘Frozen Frenzy’ game

The Golden Knights will begin a four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday as part of the NHL’s “Frozen Frenzy” night.

Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) deflects a shot during the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Captain Mark Stone said the Golden Knights “let our guard down” during their three-game road trip.

The Knights (3-2-1) felt they had strong moments, but a few lapses cost them in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The team now begins a four-game homestand at 8 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. The game will air on ESPN as part of the NHL’s “Frozen Frenzy” night, with all 32 teams in action.

Stone hopes the Knights can keep building leads as their season continues, but start to close things out.

“Overall, some pretty good hockey we played in a lot of the games,” Stone said. “Nothing we can’t fix.”

The Knights need a spark. They shook up their defense pairs at Monday’s practice in the hopes it would get the blue line going.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will make his second consecutive start Tuesday. He’s coming off a 45-save performance against the Panthers.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said his decision to start Samsonov has nothing to do with goaltender Adin Hill, who has allowed 15 goals in four starts.

Cassidy said a few of Hill’s early starts — like the ones against the Lightning on Thursday and the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 11— were about giving the goaltender a chance to play in front of Team Canada brass ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper and Blues general manager Doug Armstrong are serving in the same roles for Team Canada.

Cassidy hopes the Knights support Samsonov with better neutral-zone play Tuesday. They’ve given up a lot off the rush so far heading into their game against the Kings (3-1-2), who are finishing out a season-opening, seven-game road trip.

“(Tampa Bay) went to the boards to the middle on us a lot and got some really good transition looks on us that goes against what we’re trying to do,” Cassidy said. “Are we not teaching it right? Are they not buying into it? Are they having an off night? Is it because (right wing Nikita) Kucherov’s so (dang) good?

“I think it’s a little bit of both. It’s a concern but we do feel we can fix it because we’ve played a certain style for a long time here, and we just got to get back to it.”

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brendan Brisson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.