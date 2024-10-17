80°F
Knights preview: Lines get shuffled with forward out with injury

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) avoids Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Ma ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) avoids Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 11:43 am
 

The Golden Knights will shuffle their lines when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Left wing Tanner Pearson is moving up to the second line with center Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev, who will shift to right wing.

Left wing Brendan Brisson will join the lineup for his second appearance of the season and will skate on the third line with center Cole Schwindt and right wing Alexander Holtz. Brisson replaces left wing Victor Olofsson, who suffered a lower-body injury in the third period of Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals and was seen on crutches after the game.

Coach Bruce Cassidy liked how Olofsson complemented Hertl and Dorofeyev, but his injury sent the Knights back to the drawing board. Cassidy decided to give Pearson, who has one assist in four games after making the team out of training camp, the first look.

“I think just stick to what got me here in the first place — strong on the walls and being up and down the ice,” Pearson said. “(Hertl) handles the puck pretty well and protects it very well. Try to get him the puck and get to the net.”

The Knights did not call anyone up from Henderson to serve as a 13th forward.

Nicolas Roy will return to fourth-line center and skate with left wing Brett Howden and right wing Keegan Kolesar. Goaltender Adin Hill will make his second consecutive start. He’s given up at least three goals in each of his first three appearances.

Hill will be challenged Thursday by a Lightning team that has scored eight goals its first two games. Right wing Nikita Kucherov, the NHL’s leading scorer last season with 144 points, has four goals and one assist already.

“I think last game, we were sagging a little bit, playing a little too defensive-minded,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “When we’re at our best, we’re on our toes and playing aggressively. That’s something we’ve got to get back to tonight.”

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brendan Brisson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

