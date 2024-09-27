Knights preview: New first line, top defense pair to face Utah HC

Most of the Golden Knights’ veterans will play Friday when the team hosts the Utah Hockey Club for a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) advances the puck beside defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first day of training camp at the City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Most of the Golden Knights’ veterans will play in Friday’s preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena.

Victor Olofsson will make his first appearance at first-line right wing next to center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev. Olofsson is looking to grab the spot, which belonged to Jonathan Marchessault until Marchessault signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators this offseason.

“It’s always good to get a couple of preseason games in,” Eichel said. “You’re just trying to build your game and build chemistry with your linemates.”

Goaltender Adin Hill will make his first preseason start in net. Hill’s backup Ilya Samsonov played all three periods and made 27 saves in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Center Tanner Laczynski, who had a goal and an assist against the Kings, will be in the lineup again Friday. This time he will be on the second line with left wing Pavel Dorofeyev and captain Mark Stone.

Center William Karlsson, who was with Dorofeyev and Stone to begin camp, is nursing an undisclosed injury and has not skated since Sept. 21.

The Knights will also get their first look at their new top defense pairing Friday. Defenseman Shea Theodore has shifted to the left side in camp and is skating with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

“I think we’ve played together long enough that we know each other’s tendencies,” Pietrangelo said. “I think him and I feel really good.”

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tanner Laczynski — Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg — Jakub Brabenec — Mason Morelli

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Christoffer Sedoff — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

