Knights preview: Season sweep at stake against Central Division foe

The Golden Knights will continue an important road trip Thursday looking for a season sweep against the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) chases the puck past Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Golden Knights are happy they’ve gained three out of four points this road trip so far.

But they let the fourth one get away. They blew a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.

The Knights have no time to sulk with 10 games remaining in the regular season. They continue their trip at 5 p.m. Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets and will try to sweep the season series.

“Three out of four points is good because these are very important games,” right wing Keegan Kolesar said. “We had a very good lead going into the third in Nashville. We pissed it away and we were unfortunate that we couldn’t get the second point.”

Kolesar said the standard the Knights hold themselves to made Tuesday’s loss tough to swallow. They want to get back to the playoffs and defend their Stanley Cup championship.

A postseason berth still isn’t in sight, however. The Knights have work to do their final 10 games.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start against the Jets after getting Tuesday off. He’s been sharp of late. Thompson has a .952 save percentage in four appearances since March 17.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will start for Winnipeg. He’s lost his last three starts and has allowed 12 goals in that span.

The Knights are 2-0 against the Jets this season. They won 5-3 on the road Oct. 19 and 5-2 at home Nov. 2.

Winnipeg is in third place in the Central Division and still has plenty to play for. The Jets are five points behind the Dallas Stars for the best record in the Western Conference. They’re also just four points up on the Predators, who are attempting to climb out of a wild-card spot.

“We’ve played them well earlier in the year. Obviously, a lot’s gone on since then,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So, our guys should be confident in that regard.”

The Knights aren’t expected to make any lineup changes besides their starting goaltender. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will miss his sixth straight game with an illness, while left wing William Carrier will be out the second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

The Knights could move into third place in the Pacific Division with a win and a Los Angeles Kings loss to the second-place Edmonton Oilers.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.