Knights preview: Star staying on shelf for game at Buffalo

The Golden Knights were hoping to get a boost from the return of their star center, but Jack Eichel will not suit up for a 4 p.m. streaming-only game at Buffalo.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will have to wait at least one more game to get their star center back.

Jack Eichel will not play in Saturday’s 4 p.m. ESPN-Plus exclusive game at Buffalo, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Eichel, who has not played since Jan. 11 because of a lower-body injury, practiced in full Friday and was potentially in line to play against his former team Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Cassidy, however, said the team will now aim for either Monday in Columbus or the Knights’ return home against Pacific Division-leading Vancouver on Thursday.

The Knights (33-20-7) will look to bounce back without Eichel against the Sabres (28-28-4), who have won four of their last five, including a 3-2 overtime road win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Logan Thompson will be in net for the Knights for the second time on the road trip. He stopped 30 of 33 shots against Ottawa on Feb. 24 before falling in the shootout in a 4-3 loss.

He will be opposed by Buffalo’s top goaltender, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The 24-year-old native of Finland has a 2.46 goals-against average and .914 save percentage to go along with four shutouts this season.

One of the points of emphasis for the Knights will be not allowing one mistake to snowball into a disastrous period. It has happened on several occasions recently, and Cassidy said his team has to do a better job of moving on when it allows a goal.

They also have to avoid long stretches of not being fully engaged in the game.

“Some of that has been guys in and out of the lineup, and we’re still waiting to get some back,” he said Friday. “But at the end of the day, what am I looking for? Less pockets of ineffective hockey.”

That was the last 10 minutes of the first period Thursday night when the Knights allowed three goals in less than three minutes in a 5-4 loss at Boston. While they were able to eventually get back in the game, they had dug themselves an unnecessary hole.

That has been an issue with the Knights over the past couple of weeks, as they are 2-5-1 over the past eight games. Cassidy isn’t panicking, but he knows it’s time for the team to start getting its game in order for the stretch run.

“I think every team has been going through a bit of that,” said Cassidy, who talked about recently seeing a graphic showing most of the top teams in the Western Conference struggling recently. “We pushed hard early in the year, and I think this is a bit of the dog days.

“So I’m not going to make excuses for our team. This time last year we really got on a roll. We also missed the playoffs the year before. So there’s probably some urgency when things are really clicking for us.”

