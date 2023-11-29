Knights preview: Team looks to break offensive slump against Oilers

The Knights are set to play the second half of a back-to-back on the road Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers and red-hot Connor McDavid at 6 p.m..

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights move to a new city Tuesday, but the story remains the same.

The Knights, after a 2-1 overtime loss in Calgary on Monday that saw their recent scoring slump continue, head north in Alberta to take on the Edmonton Oilers at 6 p.m.

It’s been a real slog for the defending Stanley Cup champions the last few weeks.

The Knights have just 12 goals their last seven games and have been shut out three times in that stretch.

Still, they haven’t lost confidence.

“We don’t mind where our game is at,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Certain parts can be better. We’re in a little bit of a slump scoring, but it’s hockey. It happens. We’ll find our way out of it.”

Part of that confidence comes from the fact the Knights still sit atop the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings with 31 points. The team is also generating chances, which tends to be more predictive of future success than actual goals.

The Knights hit two posts Monday and came up empty on a few breakaways. There is a belief that if the team keeps at it, the goals will start to go in.

The Knights will likely have to convert a few chances to beat the Oilers, who have as much offensive talent as anyone in the NHL. Edmonton is also starting to play to expectations after firing coach Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12 and replacing him with Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers have 13 goals over their last two games, largely thanks to the efforts of superstar Connor McDavid. The reigning Hart Trophy winner for NHL MVP has three goals and nine assists his last four games.

It’s not an ideal time for the Knights to be down two defensemen in Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez, who are injured and not on the road trip.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start for the team in goal. He is 0-2 in his career against the Oilers with eight goals allowed in two starts.

