57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Team looks to break offensive slump against Oilers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) battle for the puck ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights move to a new city Tuesday, but the story remains the same.

The Knights, after a 2-1 overtime loss in Calgary on Monday that saw their recent scoring slump continue, head north in Alberta to take on the Edmonton Oilers at 6 p.m.

It’s been a real slog for the defending Stanley Cup champions the last few weeks.

The Knights have just 12 goals their last seven games and have been shut out three times in that stretch.

Still, they haven’t lost confidence.

“We don’t mind where our game is at,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Certain parts can be better. We’re in a little bit of a slump scoring, but it’s hockey. It happens. We’ll find our way out of it.”

Part of that confidence comes from the fact the Knights still sit atop the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings with 31 points. The team is also generating chances, which tends to be more predictive of future success than actual goals.

The Knights hit two posts Monday and came up empty on a few breakaways. There is a belief that if the team keeps at it, the goals will start to go in.

The Knights will likely have to convert a few chances to beat the Oilers, who have as much offensive talent as anyone in the NHL. Edmonton is also starting to play to expectations after firing coach Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12 and replacing him with Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers have 13 goals over their last two games, largely thanks to the efforts of superstar Connor McDavid. The reigning Hart Trophy winner for NHL MVP has three goals and nine assists his last four games.

It’s not an ideal time for the Knights to be down two defensemen in Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez, who are injured and not on the road trip.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start for the team in goal. He is 0-2 in his career against the Oilers with eight goals allowed in two starts.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
2
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
3
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
4
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
5
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights not sweating 1st rough patch of season: ‘We’re playing well’
Knights not sweating 1st rough patch of season: ‘We’re playing well’
3 keys to Knights’ hot start as Stanley Cup champions
3 keys to Knights’ hot start as Stanley Cup champions
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Hats fly as point streak continues
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Hats fly as point streak continues
Despite torrid start, Knights give themselves wake-up call
Despite torrid start, Knights give themselves wake-up call
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Punishing Avs with dominant effort
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Punishing Avs with dominant effort
Small adjustment to Knights’ power play helps end slump
Small adjustment to Knights’ power play helps end slump