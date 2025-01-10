Knights preview: Team looks to stay atop standings at halfway mark
The Golden Knights will reach the halfway point of the season atop the NHL standings, regardless of the result of Thursday’s home game against the New York Islanders.
The Golden Knights have never hit the halfway point of the season as the top team in the NHL.
That won’t be the case this season for the Knights, who host the New York Islanders on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights will wrap up their 41st game alone at the top of the league standings. One point will put them as the first team to reach 60 points.
There’s plenty of pride to go around. The Knights (28-9-3) have yet to reach double-digit losses, the only team that can claim that distinction.
Talk of the Presidents’ Trophy is too far out to be had, but the Knights are pleased that their overall game has translated well. They will be going for their fourth straight win and 10th in 11 games.
“I think we’re getting better,” captain Mark Stone said. “We had a pretty good start to the season, but we were giving up a ton. I think now we’re playing the brand of hockey that’s going to win more often than not, especially in the regular season.”
Stone is right about one thing: The Knights haven’t given up much in the past seven weeks.
They are 17-3-1 since Nov. 21. They’ve given up 2.33 goals per game, the fewest in the league in that stretch, while boasting the fifth-best scoring offense at 3.33 goals per game.
They allowed 3.16 goals through their first 20 games, good for 17th in the league. They offset that by scoring 3.79 goals per game, good for fourth-best in the NHL.
Coach Bruce Cassidy said defensive-zone play has been key to keeping their structure intact through this run.
“I don’t think we get running around and give up backdoor tap-ins,” he said. “If things aren’t going well, they’re saying the right things. The whole bench doesn’t sag or they’re not bitching at each other the other way. It’s always the next shift.”
The Islanders (15-18-7) are coming off a 5-4 overtime win Sunday in Boston, but it was only their third win in nine games. New York is last in the Metropolitan Division.
Projected lineup
Tanner Pearson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
